Jon Hartley appointed new Kiwibank Chair

Friday, 8 November 2019, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Group Holdings


Experienced businessman and company director Jon Hartley has been appointed the new Chair of Kiwibank, Kiwi Group Holdings Limited (KGH), the owner of Kiwibank announced today. This appointment is subject to the Reserve Bank confirming that it has no objection.

It is intended that Wellington-based Mr Hartley will replace Dr Susan Macken, who today announced she would not be seeking reappointment to the Kiwibank Board. Dr Macken’s term ends on 28 November. The intention is that Mr Hartley’s term will begin from that date.

Kiwibank Board appointments are made by Kiwi Group Holdings Limited (KGH), the owner of Kiwibank. KGH is in turn indirectly owned by the New Zealand Government through New Zealand Post Limited (53% shareholding), New Zealand Superannuation Fund (25%) and the Accident Compensation Corporation (22%).

KGH Board Chair Jackie Lloyd thanked Dr Macken for her leadership and stewardship of Kiwibank since April 2017 and wished her all the best for the future.

She said Mr Hartley brought 44 years of experience in business and banking in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and Africa to the role.

“Jon has considerable governance and commercial expertise, including as Deputy Chair of ASB Bank, where he was on the Board for 12 years, and 17 years of international banking experience with VisionFund International – the microfinance subsidiary of World Vision International – where he has just retired as Chair,” Ms Lloyd says.

“The Board and management of Kiwibank will benefit greatly from Jon’s experience, leadership and insights as it implements its strategy of ensuring more Kiwi families and businesses choose to partner with a New Zealand-owned bank.”

Mr Hartley said: “Kiwibank is a vital and significant part of the New Zealand banking system. I look forward to working with the Board, management and owners in the strategy implementation and to see the bank continue to realise its full potential.”

English-born and ordained in the Anglican Church in New Zealand, Mr Hartley is chair of Timberlands, the manager of the Kaingaroa Estate and the Wellington City Mission and is Deputy Chair of Chorus Limited.

He has held senior roles across a range of commercial and not-for-profit organisations in several countries, including as chair of SkyCity, deputy chair of ASB Bank and Sovereign Assurance Company, director of Mighty River Power and Air New Zealand, a trustee of World Vision New Zealand, CEO of Brierley New Zealand and Solid Energy, and CFO of Lend Lease in Australia.

Mr Hartley is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, an Associate of the Australian and New Zealand Institute and Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

