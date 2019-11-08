Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZTA confident in EROAD systems

Friday, 8 November 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: EROAD

EROAD has flown through its recent audit by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), confirming the company remains compliant across Training, System Processes, System Security, Stock Security and Audit Register.

Electronic processing has overtaken manual, paper-based systems for the collection of Heavy Vehicle licensing, Road User Charges and Heavy Vehicle Kms travelled. The majority of these electronic transactions are being completed through EROAD, with the company delivering NZ$2.5B to NZTA by March of this year.

Steven Newman, EROAD’s Chief Executive Officer says “NZTA run a stringent auditing process, which we supplement with our own independent audits or verification on any new product or service. We simply think this is just good practice because pioneering regulatory telematics means ensuring that those who use our systems, can maintain confidence in how we process and protect their transactions.”

EROAD launched the world’s first nationwide ERUC system back in 2009. Since then, the company has expanded internationally introducing the first electronic Weight Mile Tax service (2014) and the first independently verified Electronic Logging Device service (2017) in North America. In Australia, EROAD has recently launched a Fuel Tax Credit service that achieved the Australian Tax Office class ruling. Today EROAD offers more than 25 regulatory and commercial services on one platform to its customers.


