Kiwi broker wins international award

New Zealand’s only international medical insurance intermediary has scooped a global award for the second time in 3 years.

Global Albatross specialises in international medical cover and was awarded Best Adviser for Individual International Clients at the 2019 Health Insurance and Protection Awards in London in October. Their clients are expatriates dispersed around the globe.

Managing Director of Global Albatross, Darren Manning was among the 850 guests in attendance and one of only six brokers globally to become a finalist in the international category at the awards.

Manning says “we were ecstatic that we made the shortlist. The industry consists of massive global players who are some of the most successful companies in the world; they have highly-skilled personnel; it’s a real privilege being in the room with them.”

The industry’s highest accolades are presented at a black-tie gala dinner held at Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane and hosted by UK television personality Claudia Winkleman.

Winners are decided by a panel of 10 judges comprising specialists from regulatory authorities, protection consultants, business leaders and industry commentators identified for their expertise, objectivity and experience.

The company was initially shortlisted in two categories, the other for Best Adviser Customer Service, however the judges unexpectedly exercised their right to nominate Global Albatross for a third category, Best Adviser to High Net Worth Individuals.

Of the awards experience, Manning says “we are a small team competing globally with big-name brokerages so are grateful to be recognised; we work hard to advocate for clients and negotiate with our insurance partners and medical facilities around the world every day, we’re absolutely thrilled.”

This isn’t the first time Global Albatross has been crowned at the awards. After only 18 months in business, they won the coveted title of Best International Intermediary for 2017.

Because Global Albatross is small in comparison to other brokers in their field, they recognised early that they must distinguish themselves. “We believe our size is an advantage” says Manning. “Our competitive edge is delivering in areas that differentiate us, one of those is being on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for our clients.

We don’t leave clients to work their way through insurer processes by themselves just because their medical event has occurred outside a normal workday. We also actively hold insurers to account, because how they perform and respond to our client’s needs reflects on us.”

