Congratulations to Re-Leased for NZ International Business Awards success

The success of Hawke's Bay ExportNZ member Re-Leased at the New Zealand International Business Awards is to be congratulated, says John Milford, CE of Business Central and ExportNZ Central.

"Taking out the best emerging business award is a real achievement. All winners are to be congratulated on their success, not only in these awards but on the global stage as well.

"Last night's event was a real showcase of homegrown talent and success, with over 39 finalists from across a number of industries.

"We're delighted with the success of the thirteen regional ExportNZ award winners who made it through to become NZIBA finalists. These include our regional members Intergration Technologies and Volpara Health Technologies.

The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and supported by Strategic Partner, ANZ New Zealand Limited. They celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage and recognise excellence and innovative practice.

