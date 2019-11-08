Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kaikōura project wins top engineering award

Friday, 8 November 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

November 8 2019


KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and their project partners in the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery alliance (NCTIR) have won the top New Zealand engineering honour, taking out the Supreme Award at the Engineering NZ ENVI Awards last night.

The biennial ENVIs celebrate engineering vision, honouring outstanding engineering feats and engineers in New Zealand, showcasing vision, brilliance, creativity and technical complexity.

The Supreme Award recognises the work done by KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and NCTIR in restoring rail and road links between Picton and Christchurch after they were devastated by the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

“This is further recognition of the remarkable efforts of the around 1700 people who worked to reconnect communities, and restore the coastal link between Picton and Christchurch,” says KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer – Capital Projects, David Gordon.

“It was inspiring to see how everyone worked together as one team to get the job done.

“They succeeded in having the Main North Line reopened to restricted freight services within 10 months of the earthquake and returned to 24/7 operations for both freight and tourism services the following year.”

The project was also the joint winner of the Engineering Impact Award for a project that has delivered value and impact to a community and the country, before going on to take the supreme honour.


