Spark unveils ‘Unplan Metro’

11 November 2019

Spark unveils ‘Unplan Metro’ – the biggest Wireless Broadband plan yet!

Spark has revealed its latest wireless broadband offering – Unplan Metro – which offers selected Auckland customers the largest ever data allowance available on wireless broadband in New Zealand to date.

Some wireless broadband customers in the Auckland region can now access a massive 600GB of data per month on the new Unplan Metro wireless broadband plan. Available today, Unplan Metro offers customers tiered pricing options based on the data they consume, starting at just $65 for a base data usage of 0-60GB, $75 for 60 – 120GB of data and capped at $85 for 120GB – 600GB of data.

This new plan will make wireless broadband a great option for customers who want a new generation broadband option but still need plentiful supplies of data. Wireless broadband runs over Spark’s 4G mobile network. Once customers receive their modems, they simply have to plug it in and they are ready to go.

Mark Beder, Technology Director at Spark New Zealand says, “While we originally developed wireless broadband as a great option for low to medium data customers, over the last few years we have been extensively upgrading our existing network, including adding new mobile sites to meet our wireless broadband customers’ capacity requirements.

“We’re really pleased to be in a position to offer a 600GB plan to eligible customers in Auckland. This means that those who were previously considered high users due to their love of streaming may now be able to move to wireless broadband.

“Customers with higher capped plans tend to use their data for more data intensive activities such as streaming, that need to be supported by greater data capacity. The stronger the mobile signal is on a property, the better Spark can support that kind of usage, so we’re initially making this an option for customers in the Auckland region only, whose homes and businesses have great coverage, where we’re confident we can offer a great experience.”

Existing eligible Spark Wireless Broadband customers based in the coverage area will be upgraded to ‘Unplan Metro’ with their current data caps automatically increased to 600GB at no extra cost.

Launching Unplan Metro is another step in Spark’s ‘Upgrade New Zealand’ plan, which aims to move customers onto newer broadband technologies like fibre and wireless broadband, by 2020.

Aucklanders can check whether Unplan Metro is an option for them by using the address checker at https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/#/

