DLA Piper advises Seequent on acquisition of GEOSLOPE

Monday, 11 November 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper advises Seequent Limited on its acquisition of GEOSLOPE

08 November 2019


DLA Piper has advised Accel-KKR and its portfolio company, Seequent Limited (“Seequent”), in connection with its acquisition of GEOSLOPE International Ltd. (“GEOSLOPE”), a Canadian-based company that creates integrated, geotechnical analysis software.

Seequent, a world leader in the development of geoscience analysis, modelling and collaborative technologies, acquired GEOSLOPE on October 2, 2019. Based in Calgary, GEOSLOPE is recognized worldwide by geotechnical engineers who use the GeoStudio suite for design, analysis, and decision making. The GeoStudio suite includes products for modelling slope stability, deformation, heat transfer and groundwater flow in soil and rock which are currently used in over 100 countries. The acquisition will expand on the world-class solutions for geotechnical engineers currently offered by Seequent.

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $5 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for top line and bottom-line growth. Their portfolio company, Seequent, is a world leader in visual data science with a global footprint of 13 offices around the world and its technology used in over 90 countries.

The transaction involved teams from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. The DLA Piper Canada team on this transaction was led by Partners Andrew Lord and Robert Fonn and included Natalie Prange, Michael Der, Jonathan Ward, Ryan Campbell, Douglas Shields, Kevin Fritz, Dave Spratley and Catherine Pawluch. The New Zealand team was led by Partners Reuben Woods and Katie Carson and included Michael Thompson and Randeep Robinson.

DLA Piper previously advised Accel-KKR on its acquisition of Seequent, and advised Seequent on its acquisition of Geosoft.

“The DLA Piper team provided Seequent with high quality advice across all aspects of this complex cross-border acquisition: legal due diligence, transaction agreements and financing. Having a team we can trust and that provides globally coordinated advice is invaluable”, said Philip Keith, Seequent’s Head of Corporate Development.


