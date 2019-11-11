New Zealand’s First Taco Bell Opens Its Doors

SUN, FUN AND TACOS:

New Zealand’s First Taco Bell Opens Its Doors



Monday 11 November 2019 - From tomorrow, Kiwis will be treated to a Taco Tuesday like no other, with the much-anticipated arrival of the American powerhouse brand Taco Bell to our shores.

After months of speculation, public interest and taco’n about it, New Zealand’s very first Taco Bell restaurant will open its doors at The Brickworks, LynnMall at 10am on Tuesday 12 November.

The launch:

Clark Wilson, General Manager Taco Bell, says the team has planned an epic opening day to mark the occasion and launch the brand in true Taco Bell fashion.

“Taco Bell is culture-centric, often defying the conventions of traditional fast food. Around the world it has attracted social media memes and casts of international celebrity mentions, Taco Bell is all about the social experience of food and we’re excited for this spirit to live on in New Zealand,” says Clark.

“For launch day, we expect to welcome hundreds of excited new customers to the brand and we’ve prepared limited edition t-shirts for the first 62 through the door, in honour of the year Taco Bell was founded (1962). This, as well as heaps of other giveaways throughout the day, a live DJ and a ‘Basketbell’ competition to score further taco merch, will keep everyone entertained,” he says.



The restaurant:

But it’s the detail inside the restaurant that will really bring the experience of the brand to life.

New Zealand’s first ever Taco Bell has been carefully designed, ensuring the space is living up to the goal of facilitating the social experience of food.

One of the key iconic features of the restaurant is the artistic mural that pays homage to west Auckland - with a Taco Bell wink – designed in collaboration with local artist Natasha Vermeulen and the creative team at Stanley St. All the features combine to create a colourful, fun space which is bound to prove very insta-worthy.

Other features include:

• An open kitchen so customers can see their orders being freshly prepared, from start to finish.

• The latest in technology including; free wifi, USB charging stations, kiosk ordering and beacons that give you a ‘bell’ when your food is ready.

• A self-serve music kiosk for fans to curate their own tunes to enjoy while dining.

• A chance to show their appreciation of the great service by ringing Taco Bell’s 16inch bell!







The menu:

Now for the tasty details: The menu. Served fresh to order, customers can enjoy global favourites like the Crunchwrap Supreme®, Cheesy Gordita Crunch™ (Cheesy G), Cali Burrito and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

Those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth can order the brand’s famous Cinnamon Twists, and for those wanting something stronger - a selection of beer and frozen margaritas are available. Crispy chicken strips and Mexican fries will also be available year-round which is unique to New Zealand.

No matter what Taco Bell restaurant customers visit around the world, they can be rest assured that the menu is customisable to fit whatever lifestyle they lead. Guests can swap proteins, add or remove ingredients – whatever the preference. Made-without-gluten options are available and almost all items can be made vegetarian with the simple protein swap to seasoned black beans.



The expansion plan:

Russel Creedy, Restaurant Brands Group CEO, says there have been whispers about the business’s expansion plans for Taco Bell in New Zealand.

“While a priority for us has been on first launching the brand successfully in market, we can now shift our focus to the next phase. At this stage, we are securing locations within the main metropolitans of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with the view to expanding further afield in the coming years.

“The broader rollout plan will see a minimum of 25 restaurants trading in New Zealand over the next five years, with the view to launching the next restaurant in Q1 of next year. We are simultaneously rolling out in NSW & ACT in Australia, with a total estimated spend of $65 million across both markets over the next five years,” says Russel.

Ankush Tuli, Managing Director Asia Pacific Taco Bell, reiterates the importance of the New Zealand market for the global success of the brand.

“We are delighted to finally answer the demand from our passionate fans with the opening of New Zealand’s first Taco Bell restaurant at LynnMall. Our brand is gaining significant momentum across the world as more and more people fall in love with the unique Taco Bell experience of Mexican-inspired food, at an unbelievable value.

“We are excited to launch Taco Bell here in Auckland, in partnership with Restaurant Brands Group, and look forward to expanding throughout New Zealand with the goal of delighting our fans along the way,” says Ankush.

The brand kicked-off 2019 with the first ever Taco Bell restaurant in Thailand, adding to its market count which is quickly approaching 30 countries. In May, Taco Bell signed its largest Master Franchise agreement in history for the expansion of 600 restaurants over 10 years in India. This development deal is set to make India, and thereby Asia, the largest Taco Bell market outside of the United States.

Follow Taco Bell New Zealand’s journey on Facebook and Instagram @tacobellnz.



