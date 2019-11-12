Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6369 (mid-rate) this morning.

The NZD is the only currency keeping pace with the British pound, which has pushed higher as the chances of a Conservative win increase.

News that the Brexit Party will not contest the 317 electorates that the Conservative Party won in the 2017 election, and will instead focus all their efforts on Labour held seats, has seen the pound push higher as the odds of a Tory Party victory surge above 60%.

The NZD has pushed higher as investors trim their short positions ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s RBNZ policy meeting. Although the market is still pricing in a 65% chance of a 25bps cut by the Reserve bank there is a growing school of thought that unless the accompanying statement is particularly dovish the NZD should rebound from any knee jerk reaction to a cut.

Direction for the NZD ahead of tomorrow’s MPS will be dictated by this afternoon’s RBNZ 2-year inflation expectations release, which currently sits at 1.86%.

Global equity markets broadly lower, - Dow -0.01%, S&P 500 -0.12%, FTSE -0.42%, DAX -0.23%, CAC +0.07%, Nikkei -0.26%, Shanghai -1.83%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,456 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have inched lower, down 0.5% at $56.97 a barrel.

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

Transition To Low Carbon: Mineral And Petroleum Resource Strategy

Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029 has been developed to provide the direction for the sector in the transition to a low carbon and productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. More>>

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

