Air NZ trials central Queenstown check-in and bag drop

Media release

12 November 2019

Air New Zealand will introduce a pop-up check-in and bag drop service in downtown Queenstown from next week to provide added convenience to its customers.

Travellers flying on the airline’s domestic and international services will be able to use the Air New Zealand downtown check-in on their day of travel as part of a three-month trial. The service will be open seven days a week at 5 Earl Street opposite the Novotel Hotel from 8:00am to 2:00pm from 20 November.

Air New Zealand staff at the pop-up site will check the travellers in, allow them to drop off their bags and have them securely transported by the airline’s trial partner OACIS (Off Airport Check In Solutions) to the airport and straight into the airport’s baggage system.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the trial is all about expanding the travel experience for its customers.

“We know it can be a chore having to plan your final day in your destination around what to do with your luggage. This new check-in and bag drop service in downtown Queenstown is designed to give customers the option to leave their luggage in a central and secure location so they can have the freedom to continue their holiday before heading straight to the airport and flight departure gate.

“Allowing customers to drop their bags will also mean an easier journey to the airport, especially for groups and families – and travellers can have peace of mind their luggage is being securely transported to Queenstown Airport and onto their flight, leaving them to collect it at their destination.”

OACIS CEO Matt Lee says creating a seamless travel experience for airline customers is at the heart of its service.

“OACIS is delighted to partner with Air New Zealand, the country’s flag carrier. Air New Zealand has long held a reputation for innovation and excellence in customer experience and together we look forward to bringing the airport to the customer.

“After almost two years of highly successful operations in Australia, we look forward to supporting Air New Zealand by offering customers freedom, flexibility and fun.”

The check-in and bag drop service will be available free of charge for the first two and a half weeks from 20 November. From Monday 9 December a charge of $15 per booking will apply with customers able to pay using credit card or Eftpos at the site.

Customers with excess, oversized and special baggage such as strollers, along with wheelchair passengers are able to use the service. Customers are encouraged to use the Air New Zealand app to check-in prior to dropping their bags at the site if they wish.

Following the three-month trial, the airline will look at the possibility of introducing a similar concept in other locations.

