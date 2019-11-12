Deloitte’s State of the State series makes recommendations



Deloitte’s State of the State 2019 series wrapped up today with its final article, “Opportunities for all: Recommendations for a fairer future”. The series, written in partnership with Victoria University of Wellington, explores perspectives on how we can equitably grow wellbeing to build a fair future for all Kiwis.

The eight-part series looks closely at the causes and effects of inequities in New Zealand and the role of the state as a leader and catalyst for change. Article topics include intergenerational wellbeing, civic engagement, creating an equitable tax system, inclusive growth and digital inclusion.

The series recommends we look beyond the statistical averages and broad economic growth to understand the distribution of wellbeing and how individuals and communities could benefit from a more equitable share of our national resources. It also makes recommendations on how businesses and Government can create policies that explicitly address inequities, as well as recognising that a fair future for all will only come from tilting the balance towards those who are disadvantaged.

An overview of the recommendations:

1. Drive wellbeing growth from both top-down policies and bottom-up action.

2. Explicitly plan and support transitions that help to deliver greater equity.

3. Actively monitor and mitigate potential biases in policy and decision-making, whatever the source of the bias.

4. Increase local community engagement and delegated authority to make decisions on their own wellbeing priorities.

5. Address the limitations caused by short-term political cycles by empowering government agencies to make longer-term commitments to shift resources.

6. Hold us all to account for improving the distribution of wellbeing by enhancing existing agencies or creating a new Independent Wellbeing Commission.

Deloitte Partner David Lovatt says, “While our State of the State and other recent reports of inequities are new, the underlying issues are not. We’re not surprised when we see statistics on poor access to health services, wide gender pay gaps, high imprisonment rates, low educational outcomes, and how disadvantage persists across New Zealand. We know these issues exist. But unless we take action and build a platform for real change, we’ll still be seeing them reported in 10 years’ time. Our State of the State 2019 final article maps out one path towards a fair future for all Kiwis.”

To see the conclusions and recommendations article, go to https://www2.deloitte.com/nz/en/pages/public-sector/articles/recommendations-for-a-fairer-future

To see the full State of the State 2019 series, go to https://www2.deloitte.com/nz/en/pages/public-sector/topics/state-of-the-state.html.



