Z opens first Habitual Fix on a highway site

Z Energy is opening the first ever Habitual Fix on a highway to give commuters and holiday makers a healthy option at the popular Bombay stop-over south of Auckland.

Habitual Fix opens on 13 November in the new Z Bombay service station at the Bombay Motorway Service Centre. It’s a first for Z and for the New Zealand healthy food franchise, which until now has been available only in urban environments.

Z’s GM Retail, Andy Baird, says people driving through one of Auckland’s busiest commuter and traveller stopovers at Bombay deserve a healthier option.

“The upwards of 40,000 vehicles driving north and south on this stretch of motorway every day will now have a choice to get fresh, healthy food quickly instead of the traditional fastfood highway options on offer nearby,” says Andy.

“Anyone whose been stuck in Auckland traffic knows you don’t get free of it until you’re over the Bombay Hills. With the new Habitual Fix and Z on the southern side of the road, Aucklanders can get to the end of the motorway, take a breather knowing they’re passed the traffic, refresh and get on their way home, or off on holiday.”

Andy says service stations are known for sugary snacks and limited fresh options, while the Kiwi Habitual Fix with its fresh salads, sandwiches and smoothies, hasn’t been easily accessible for those on the road.

“We’ve heard New Zealanders say for a long time they want healthy choices on the go, meanwhile demand for quick options in stopovers like Bombay is unabating. People shouldn’t have to choose between fast and healthy, so we’ve paired up with Habitual Fix to offer a solution in this busy spot.”

Z Bombay, which opens this week, is the first of Z’s new-look stores on a highway where customers will also have access to ZEspress barista coffee, a picnic area, a New Zealand Post depot, and forecourt service from 10am-5pm. The site will employ 15 people.

Z Bombay is a bus stop for Intercity buses as well as a hub for those traveling to the rapidly growing Waikato town of Pokeno.

“Fresh, healthy choices when you’re on the road are hard to find and that’s not cool for our health as a nation. Now at Z Bombay when people fuel up their vehicles for their journeys, they can fuel their bodies with healthy food too.”

“We’ve opened in time for summer at the gateway to Hamilton, Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel so that Habitual Fix is available for the tens of thousands of holiday makers heading in and out of Auckland on roadies this summer,” says Andy.

Z Bombay and its Habitual Fix is a trial as Z experiments with ways to make its retail stores better for customers. If Habitual Fix proves to be a popular alternative to the fast food nearby, Z will look to roll out more Habitual Fixes in other convenient commuter locations.

