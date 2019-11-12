Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fly My Sky Introduce Scheduled Flights & Tours to Hobbiton

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 10:16 am
Fly My Sky, a Qualmark Gold endorsed, New Zealand owned airline based at Auckland Airport, has announced the introduction of scheduled flights and tours to the Hobbiton Movie Set.

The scheduled flights and tours will operate return journeys twice daily, seven days a week.

Fly My Sky Director, Keith McKenzie, says that the flights will allow passengers a quick and easy way to visit the Hobbiton Movie Set, and give customers more choice and flexibility of travel options.

The flight service will operate between Auckland Airport and Matamata Airport using Fly My Sky’s twin-engine Britten Norman Islander aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers and accompanying luggage. Mr McKenzie says that the aircraft, well respected around the world, are known for their great safety record and are a perfect fit for the journey between Auckland and Hobbiton. As a low flying aircraft, passengers can enjoy the sights of the natural New Zealand landscape during their journey. Upon arrival at Matamata Airport, passengers will be taken on a private shuttle to the Hobbiton movie set.

Hobbiton is recognised as one of the country’s most popular tourism destinations and Tourism NZ says 19 per cent of visitors to New Zealand cite Lord of the Rings as influencing their decision to come to New Zealand, and about 9 per cent of visitors cite it as "seriously influencing".

With over 39 years of experience in providing flight services, Fly My Sky has proven itself to be a consistently safe and reliable operator, well known for its daily flights between Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

Scheduled flights and tours begin Monday 18th November 2019 and bookings are available online at www.flymysky.co.nz or over the phone 0800 222 123.

