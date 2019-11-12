Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New tech builds homes in under a week

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: Nautilus

Homes and buildings can be constructed in under one week with the introduction of a new building system launched today.

Wanaka-based company Nautilus Modular produces interchangeable modules that are easily assembled to form high-quality, liveable and functional buildings faster and more efficiently than other construction methods.

Produced by high-profile entrepreneur Peter Marshall, the co-founder of EFTPOS NZ, the Nautilus Modular technology is a first for New Zealand and offers an accessible and sustainable solution to the nationwide housing shortage.

“Nautilus Modular was established as an alternative to conventional building processes, which are often time-consuming and dependent on external factors, such as weather and the availability of labour,” Marshall says. “Off-site manufacturing is an extremely efficient method of construction and we believe there is considerable benefit in what we are offering in terms of the rapidness that modules can be produced, transported and installed on site to form a liveable building.”

The unique connectivity and flexibility of the Nautilus Modular system creates buildings of any size and configuration including residential homes, accommodation, classrooms and commercial buildings. Modules are produced in a factory using a special mould, then are transported to a site. Once connected, the modules are covered with weather-proofing materials and clad with corrugated iron. Most buildings are liveable within one to three days.

“We have undertaken meticulous research to ensure the highest levels of insulation, energy efficiency and air quality are achieved, and our buildings deliver superior thermal comfort through the integration of quality ventilation and heat recovery systems,” Marshall says.

The modules can be installed in locations throughout New Zealand (subject to environmental conditions) and are a sustainable solution to traditional building methods. All modules are dimensionally based on standard sizes of materials to minimise off-cuts and wastage.

Nautilus Modular buildings are priced in the lower-to-middle range of the market, with prices varying depending on the requirements of the homeowner or building owner. For example, the square metre rate for a universal module is just over $1100 excluding fitout, installation and cladding, whereas a four-bedroom home would be approximately $2900 per square metre.

Nautilus Modular has one mould at its Wanaka testing plant that can produce adequate modules for a one-bedroom home every 10 days. A factory with five moulds would have the capacity to produce a one-bedroom house every eight hours and the company aspires to have a number of factories across New Zealand as demand grows.

“This technology is capable of producing thousands of high-quality homes and buildings each year,” Marshall adds. “It is quite unlike anything we have seen before in New Zealand.”

Nautilus Modular will be seeking certification under the CodeMark Scheme and will engage in a submission process with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for MultiProof Certification of the Nautilus Modular design and specification. While CodeMark provides assurance and certification for new building products, Multiproof Certification will greatly assist Nautilus Modular clients with receiving building consents from New Zealand councils.

ALSO:

