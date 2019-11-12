Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wairarapa Bakery to Use 100% Kiwi and Local Flour

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Breadcraft


MEDIA RELEASE

Innovative Wairarapa Bakery to Use 100% Kiwi and Local Flour

Wairarapa, Tuesday 12 November 2019 - Breadcraft Wairarapa and its brands Rebel Bakehouse and Cottage Lane will only use 100% Kiwi flour by the end of 2019, the first New Zealand bakery of its size to do so.

Breadcraft Wairarapa, a family-owned business in Masterton has been making bread for 76 years, supplying both national and international companies.

Chris Petersen, Breadcraft Spokesperson, says the bakery will initially use flour from Canterbury but will move to Wairarapa sourced wheat early next year, a significant shift for the bakery and the wider industry

“Each week, we make tens of thousands of baked goods - and the main ingredient is flour. Using homegrown ingredients where possible has multiple benefits; supporting our focus on sustainability, future foods and local businesses.

“As well as farming crickets, we will soon be using Wairarapa-grown hemp, so it makes sense to close the loop and use 100% Kiwi flour,” says Chris Petersen.

Some of Breadcraft’s wheat will come from award-winning Ahiaruhe Farm in Gladstone which is owned by Mick and Karen Williams. They supply several Wairarapa food producers and says the region has enormous potential to be an international food destination.

“Wairarapa has the potential to go global - which is a massive opportunity for our region. We’re excited to work with Breadcraft; we share the same values - supporting local, innovation and sustainability. We’re both keen to evolve into new markets and look forward to the opportunities it brings,” says Karen Williams.

Chris Petersen says using 100% Kiwi flour is an essential step in supporting sustainability and local businesses.

“We want to keep production as close to home as possible - producing what we can from ingredients sourced from the Wairarapa, and New Zealand, as well as using ingredients which are better for the environment,” says Chris Petersen.

Breadcraft has a Future Foods programme, aiming to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. Its work has been recognised by the Sustainable Business Network - Rebel Bakehouse is a finalist in its Annual Awards in the Transforming Food Category. Winners will be announced later this month.

About Breadcraft

Established in the Wairarapa in 1942, Breadcraft is an award-winning bakery which has always had a passion for doing things differently. 76 years on and our bakers are still innovating. Much has changed, but our commitment to good, honest ingredients, great taste and awesome value remain the same. As always, it’s served with a big slice of aroha. For more information visit www.rebelbakehouse.co.nz

ENDS
