Air New Zealand adds further capacity to regional routes



12 November 2019





Air New Zealand is adding hundreds more regional flights to its schedule at the start of 2020 following the withdrawal of Jetstar’s regional services.

The airline will operate an additional 586 one-way flights from January to March on services it operates between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

The airline also announced late last month it will be adding an extra 253 one-way services on the same routes in December, reflecting an increase of more than 15,500 extra seats in that month alone.

Details of the additional services for January-March are as follows:



Route Seats Number of extra flights Auckland – Napier 9,172 145 Auckland – New Plymouth 4,300 68 Auckland – Nelson 7,512 119 Auckland – Palmerston North 7,132 148 Wellington – Nelson 5,344 106 Total 33,460 586

Air New Zealand Acting Chief Executive Officer Jeff McDowall says the airline has been working hard to look at how best to utilise its turboprop aircraft and crew to support routes impacted by Jetstar’s withdrawal.

“We’re pleased to be able to get behind regional New Zealand by adding these extra services, particularly during the summer months. These additional services reflect an increase of nearly 50,000 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand from December through to the end of March.”

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected Jetstar customers with a special fare. Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket.

Ends

© Scoop Media

