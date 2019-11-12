Whakamana will equity crowdfund a new cannabis museum

12 November 2019

Whakamana will equity crowdfund a new cannabis museum and research institute in Christchurch ahead of the 2020 referendum

Ahead of New Zealand’s 2020 cannabis referendum, Whakamana plans to open Christchurch’s first cannabis museum and research institute.

“As we enter this crucial period of public discussion and debate surrounding cannabis in the lead-up to the 2020 referendum, it is crucial that we have respected and credible public institutions like Whakamana”, say founders Michael Mayell and Abe Gray.

Members of the public will collectively co-own up to 61.69 percent of the company if the campaign succeeds. They aim to raise between $1-$2 million through PledgeMe.

Whakamana, which claims to be the top cannabis culture and lifestyle brand in New Zealand, has a significant following of supporters on social media and had up to 3000 visitors per month to its former Dunedin location.

“As a crowdfunded enterprise, our shareholders (will) form the heart of an inclusive community” say the founders. They aim to build “an international tribe of educated and empowered Hempsters”.

The new institute will be housed in the former Trinity Congregational Church in Christchurch and Shand’s Emporium. These are two of the oldest buildings in the city.

It will include a cafe and eatery, where guests can sample hemp-based foods. In addition, there will be an alcohol-free nightclub and a plant-medicine shot bar, a unique concept in New Zealand. All features of the museum will be showcased in a custom-built app, allowing live-streaming of events and virtual interaction with aspects of the museum from anywhere.

“There is no reason that Whakamana cannot become a global cannabis icon”, says Mr Gray.

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched privately on November 11th and publicly on November 12th. To view Whakamana’s equity crowdfunding campaign, Information Memorandum, and forecasts, CLICK HERE.



