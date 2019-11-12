Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Data Update - NZ 2-year Inflation Expectations

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: XE Money Transfer


The RBNZ Inflation Expectations numbers for Q4 have just been released.

They came in lower than expected overall:

NZ 2-year Inflation Expectations in Q4 1.80% v 1.86% in Q3

NZ 1-year Inflation Expectations in Q4 1.66% v 1.71% in Q3 -

The NZD is lower in immediate response.

The RBNZ places significant emphasis on inflation expectations. Falling expectations will be of concern to the RBNZ and make it highly likely the RBNZ will reduce the Official Cash Rate by 0.25% to 0.75% at tomorrow’s OCR and Monetary Policy Statement.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6335 / 0.6360
NZD-AUD 0.9265 / 0.9290
NZD-EUR 0.5740 / 0.5765
NZD-GBP 0.4920 / 0.4945
NZD-JPY 69.15 / 69.40

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Money Transfer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

Transition To Low Carbon: Mineral And Petroleum Resource Strategy

Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029 has been developed to provide the direction for the sector in the transition to a low carbon and productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. More>>

ALSO:

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 