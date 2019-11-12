XE Data Update - NZ 2-year Inflation Expectations
The RBNZ Inflation Expectations numbers for Q4 have just been released.
They came in lower than expected overall:
NZ 2-year Inflation Expectations in Q4 1.80% v 1.86% in Q3
NZ 1-year Inflation Expectations in Q4 1.66% v 1.71% in Q3 -
The NZD is lower in immediate response.
The RBNZ places significant emphasis on inflation expectations. Falling expectations will be of concern to the RBNZ and make it highly likely the RBNZ will reduce the Official Cash Rate by 0.25% to 0.75% at tomorrow’s OCR and Monetary Policy Statement.
Current indicative levels are:
NZD-USD 0.6335 / 0.6360
NZD-AUD 0.9265 / 0.9290
NZD-EUR 0.5740 / 0.5765
NZD-GBP 0.4920 / 0.4945
NZD-JPY 69.15 / 69.40
