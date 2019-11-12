Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advisory Works partners with Waking Giants

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Waking Giants

Advisory.Works, a leading business advisory and consultancy firm, today announced that it has partnered with Waking Giants, a prominent brand strategy and implementation company.

Through this strategic partnership, Advisory.Works and Waking Giants will provide collaborative and comprehensive strategy with executable actions for corporates and mid/large size privately held businesses through world-class frameworks, proven tools, collective expertise, and commitment to achieve the exceptional.

“We are excited to partner with Waking Giants” said Logan Wedgwood, Strategic Advisor at Advisory.Works. “It’s clear that the ‘business as usual’ approach to leading and growing successful companies in this day and age isn’t a sustainable strategy. Here at Advisory.Works, our Four-Cornerstones framework helps businesses to define their Strategy, Develop their Leadership, intentionalise the company Culture and develop the structure for Disciplined Execution.

Waking Giants bring their Brand Strategy and Brand implementation expertise to the table which enables both parties to offer a tremendous amount of value to each other’s clients”.

Grant Difford, CEO and Founder at Waking Giants said “We believe this strategic alliance is more beneficial to our clients than either ourselves or Advisory. Between Advisory.Works and Waking Giants, we have an extensive wealth of knowledge and experience in all the right areas for extreme growth in business”.
“With the talents and expertise of both Waking Giants and Advisory.Works focussed on client success, it’s only inevitable that success will happen” Grant said.

About Advisory.Works

Advisory.Works are a consultative advisory firm who help companies and their leaders create, define, and execute on business strategy, Leadership, Culture and Execution in order to actuate their client’s business visions.

About Waking Giants

Waking Giants are experts in brand strategy and brand implementation.
They help define their client’s audience and brand positioning and have the expertise to execute on the implementation of brand building and awareness campaigns across numerous mediums.

