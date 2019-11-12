Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shielding Critical Data on Servers

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Katana Technologies Limited

Shielding Critical Data on Servers to Prevent Corruption or Damage, bridging the gap between security and backup.

It used to be that Ransomware only looked at the local drive and then mapped drives to seek out files and folders to encrypt, but a whole new strain has the capability to encrypt files over network shares, even if they are not mapped to network drives.

Crypto Fortress is just one example in the wild.

With NeuShield you have the ability to protect and recover files on your server’s network shares.

NeuShield recovers files from a network share that was accidentally (or maliciously) deleted or corrupted, rolls back data to a known good state to recover from ransomware or other attacks, and keeps multiple revisions of files allowing you to revert to previous file versions

How does NeuShield work?

Imagine at work you had an important meeting with several coworkers to draw up a business plan. The business plan would be sketched out on a whiteboard and take several days to complete, meaning it would be left overnight where others could access it. However, unless you wrote it with a permanent marker, it would be quite easy for someone to come by and erase it or modify it. You could put a note on the whiteboard to tell everyone not to erase it, but people may miss the note or just ignore it.

One way you could protect the whiteboard would be to put a piece of glass over it. Anyone who tried to write over or erase it would only affect the glass, the whiteboard behind the glass would be protected. When you come back the next day you can just wipe off the glass and your business plan would remain intact.


This is similar to how Mirror Shielding™ works, NeuShields Patent-Pending technology.

When NeuShield Data Sentinel is installed it adds a barrier to your protected files preventing them from direct changes. When an application tries to modify a protected file, it gets redirected and the file modification is stored on an overlay, keeping the original file intact. Later, if you want to go back to the original file you can simply delete the data on the overlay. This process of deleting data on the overlay is called reverting changes.

Some types of destructive malware, such as NotPetya, Bad Rabbit, and Shamoon, will attempt to encrypt or wipe your entire disk.

With NeuShield the boot portion of your drive and raw disk access are monitored, this Prevents malicious programs from taking over the boot process and Stops wiper malware from erasing all data on the hard drive

NeuShield’s patent-pending Mirror Shielding™ technology doesn’t require a backup procedure, so there is virtually no impact on server performance when running or downtime during recovery.

No overhead (IOPS) when reading protected files

Remarkably little overhead when writing to protected files (i.e. almost imperceptible even with expensive disk testing utilities)

High-performance data engine that can make decisions about critical files in significantly less than 1ms with virtually no CPU overhead

Tiny memory footprint (typically uses less than 10MBs of RAM)

NeuShield Data Sentinel is available for trial download here

ends

