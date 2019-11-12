AirpointsTM to celebrate 30 years

Media release

12 November 2019

AirpointsTM to celebrate 30 years with biggest ever Airpoints Dollars giveaway and an inflight party game

AirpointsTM is celebrating its 30th birthday, by giving away a massive 300,000 Airpoints DollarsTM to its members.

The popular loyalty programme is, to mark its 30th birthday, inviting its New Zealand based members to play an online game of Pass the Parcel where they can unwrap a layer of the parcel to be in to win their share of 300,000 Airpoints Dollars, plus daily prizes from Airpoints partners.

Members can unwrap one layer every day from 9am 13 November until midnight 1 December at Airpoints30th.co.nz. Everyone who plays then goes into the draw to win 1 of 3 Grand Prizes of 30,000 Airpoints Dollars, drawn at the end of the competition. Passing the parcel on to friends and family by sharing the game on Facebook will earn players additional entries into the Grand Prize draw.

To keep the party atmosphere to the fore, Airpoints is also set to delight passengers on a domestic flight on Wednesday 13 November, offering an inflight game of Pass the Parcel. Passengers holding a package when the music stops will unwrap Airpoints Dollars and prizes from Airpoints partners, with the final layer revealing a prize of 5,000 Airpoints Dollars for one lucky traveller. Everyone on the flight who doesn’t get to unwrap a layer will be gifted with 30 Airpoints Dollars for their participation in the party game. Passengers in Air New Zealand domestic lounges in Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown will also be served celebratory cupcakes to mark the occasion.

Airpoints was first launched in 1989 as the Frequent Traveller Club. The loyalty programme has evolved significantly over the past 30 years and is constantly looking for new ways to reward its 3.3 million members.

Regional General Manager Loyalty and Customer Direct Jeremy O’Brien says this significant birthday provides Airpoints and its’ loyalty partners the opportunity to celebrate with and give back to its valued members.

“This Airpoints 30th celebration is a fun way of bringing our partners and members together, to give away some fantastic prizes and to simply say thank you for your continued loyalty to Air New Zealand.”

Did you know? Over the past 12 months:

Number of rewards purchased using Airpoints Dollars - 1.2 million rewards

Most common age of Airpoints members – 31 (just older than the programme!)

Item most frequently purchased on the Airpoints Store – Blunt Umbrella

Number of upgrades enjoyed by Airpoints members – 136,000

Most purchased item on board using Airpoints Dollars – Sour Cream and Onion Pringles

Average number of coffees served to Airpoints members per month in Auckland’s Air New Zealand Lounges – 55,000

Number of Kiwis earning Airpoints Dollars every day – More than 900,000

Figures shown reflect period end of October 2018 to end of September 2019.



