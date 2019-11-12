Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Don't make students the victims of strike action

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Go Bus


In a message to members of First Union who are striking for 24-hours from 4am tomorrow morning, Go Bus has implored them not to make students who are sitting exams the victims of their industrial action.

“We have sufficient drivers to provide services to get students to their examinations on time, but the conduct of union members at our depots in East Tamaki and the Airport will dictate whether we can do this safely,” said Kura Poulava, HR Director, Go Bus Transport.

“Everyone needs to consider the potential consequences of their actions, particularly as students are sitting exams which are critical to their future. These young people are the tamariki and mokopuna of their communities, and may even be their own whānau, who have worked all year toward their goal of exams. We believe it would be selfish of striking drivers to put their interests ahead of a group of young people by thwarting their efforts to take the exams.”

Go Bus respects the rights of drivers who are members of this union to strike in support of their employment claims. However, we have asked them to preserve the safety of everyone involved at the East Tamaki and Airport Depots – union member and non-union staff – and to refrain from any associated actions that would impact negatively on students who are sitting such important exams.

“Our message to the union and their members has been: by all means hold your strike, but don’t make a younger generation your victims,” concludes Ms Poulava.

In response to First Union’s statement dated 12/11/19:

• Go Bus made an offer to settle the wage claim at the first negotiation meeting in October 2019
• Go bus has NOT cancelled bargaining scheduled for Friday 15th November, and is expecting to attend the meeting with the union as planned
• No drivers have been suspended for taking part in current strike action, any current suspensions relate only to misconduct and disciplinary action
• Go Bus has not refused mediation
• First Union represents approximately 60 Go Bus employees in Auckland

