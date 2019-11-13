Financial Empowerment Vital for Independent Earners



New Zealand - 13 November 2019 - Financial industry experts from Hnry, Hatch and Sorted, are working together to help independent earners financially prepare for their future, by bringing a newly created Financial Insights Event to independent earners across New Zealand.

Held in Wellington last week, with plans to take the event to Auckland, the panel discussion between financial experts, Hnry, Hatch and Sorted, brought together collective knowledge and aimed to share key insights and answer audience questions to empower independent earners to plan for their financial future.

Facilitated by Darcy Ungaro, host of NZ Everyday Investor Podcast, speakers included James Fuller, CEO of Hnry; Natalie Ferguson, Head of Product at Hatch; and Tom Hartmann, Managing Editor for Sorted.



The panellists answered a wide range of financial questions from independent earners around topics such as: how to set up emergency fund bank accounts, managing a variable income, KiwiSaver and other investments.

James Fuller, CEO of Hnry, a FinTech Service that takes care of financial admin such as taxes, payments and expenses, says he is passionate about equality for independent earners.

“It’s important for anyone who is self-employed to be educated about their financial options and to invest in their financial future, so they are not disadvantaged compared to permanent employees,” says James Fuller.

“The event provides a really useful way for people to come together and really understand some of the opportunities that are available. We know first-hand from our customers that they often struggle when it comes to getting access to, and getting the most out of financial products such as KiwiSaver,” says James Fuller.

“Our key tips are all about setting up good habits, having a plan and getting started sooner rather than later. The audience was very engaged with the subject. it seems like we've really hit on something that resonates with contractors - who perhaps for too long have been left to find out this information for themselves. Bringing the topic to people's attention and dispelling a few myths was a great way of helping people to start making good decisions and plan for their financial future,” says James Fuller.

Natalie Ferguson of investment platform Hatch says around 15% of people in New Zealand are self- employed and this is now a more common work situation.

“18% of Hatch customers are self- employed, and we want people to know that there are more affordable investment options available now compared to five years ago,” says Natalie Ferguson.

Tom Hartmann, Sorted, suggests people make their investing goal oriented.

“We recommend setting financial goals for the short, medium- and long-term, as people naturally think most about the goals that are closer first,” says Tom Hartmann.

“The three panelists from Hnry, Hatch and Sorted were able to complement each other’s’ perspectives to give a much richer view of these issues than any of us could on our own. It was a privilege to be a part of, says,” Tom Hartmann.

The panel discussion, facilitated by Darcy Ungaro, host of the NZ Everyday Investor Podcast can be viewed on YouTube here.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

