Rental price indexes: October 2019

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In October 2019 compared with September 2019:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.7 percent.

Annual change

In October 2019 compared with October 2018:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.1 percent.

