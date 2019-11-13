Create a More Accessible World with Technology

Tech for Good Wants to Use Technology to Create a More Accessible World



A quarter of all New Zealander’s live with a disability, but are we designing tech with all Kiwi’s in mind?

Next Tuesday, Tech for Good are hosting a Meet Up at ClearPoint, to discuss Inclusive Design & Accessibility and consider how designing with disability in mind, can benefit everyone.

Chandra Harrison from Access Advisors is one of the speakers, and believes that "Digital channels are often the most useful way of getting things done for people with disabilities, but many websites and apps lack basic accessibility for anyone with access needs."

Experienced in the topic of Inclusive Design, Harrison works with companies to help them identify their digital accessibility issues, train staff and do usability research/testing with people with disabilities.

The purpose of next week’s Meet Up, is to hear from those experiencing the impact of digital innovation and learn more about how we can incorporate inclusive design into our daily thinking to create a more accessible future.

This discussion forms part of Tech for Good’s ongoing programme of regular events and meetups, held at ClearPoint Innovation Garage, which bring together the leading voices of tech in New Zealand to develop technology led solutions for modern society.

Tech for Good is a global network that shines a light on the people and technology making our world better, connecting the people and their ideas with social good. The organisation is supported in New Zealand by a community of partners including ClearPoint, which provides the venue for regular meetups in its Innovation Garage and helps connect key tech industry leaders and projects with the Tech for Good community.

Tech for Good’s Auckland Navigators, Angela Fagan and Samantha Taylor, are delighted to have some of New Zealand’s pivotal change makers in the technology sector coming together for this event, to share their stories and discuss how technology can shape a better future for Auckland.

Taking part in the discussion are:

Chandra Harrison - Access Advisors

Philip Patston - Managing Director at Diversity NZ

Kramer Hoeflich - Vaka Tautua

Anne Boothroyd and Scott Maddox - Creative Directors @ YoungShand –

#Alttextforall | Blind+Low Vision NZ

Tech for Good events have been growing in popularity since the group launched in Auckland in late 2018, and as with all Tech for Good events, the audience will be asked to participate and challenge the speakers, to ensure a robust and informed discussion takes place.

The event is open to the public and guests can register to attend at https://www.meetup.com/Tech-for-Good-New-Zealand/

