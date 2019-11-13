Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwiness Tours now offering Kiwi Watching Experience

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Kiwiness Tours

Kiwiness Tours are now offering a Kiwi watching experience at Tawharanui Regional Park, north of Auckland.

The company, which had previously focused on Matakana wine tours, craft beer tours and private transfers, recently added the Kiwi walk to their list of tours, a move which is proving popular.

“We’ve been stoked with the level of interest in our Kiwi Walk”, says Kiwiness Tours director, Vanessa Wards.

“Throughout winter we had a consistent stream of bookings and were able to treat hundreds to their very first Kiwi experience”.

While there are multiple options for where to see a Kiwi in Auckland, Wards believes the popularity of their Kiwi experience shows that many are beginning to favour a more authentic experience, particularly in regards to wildlife.

“Seeing an animal in wild versus seeing the same animal in captivity is a vastly different experience”, explains Wards.

“You are entering their domain and getting a glimpse into how they have always lived throughout the native forests of Aotearoa”.

Tawharanui Regional Park is a predator free sanctuary, protected by a 2.5km predator fence and trapping initiatives which allow native bird populations to thrive.

Over 40 Northern Brown Kiwi were introduced to the park, a group which continues to grow and can be witnessed during Kiwiness Tours Kiwi watching walk.

Wards grew up around Tawharanui Regional Park and after time overseas and several years as a tour guide in Queenstown, returned home to start Kiwiness Tours.

The Kiwi watching tour starts and 8pm (over the Summer months) and runs for 3 hours. The walk is roughly 1–2km and is over suitable for people of all ages.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kiwiness Tours on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 