Consumer NZ Board announces CEO Sue Chetwin resignation

The Board of Consumer NZ has accepted, with great regret, the resignation of its chief executive officer Sue Chetwin.

Board chair Jon Duffy said Sue had been a strong advocate and leader of Consumer NZ for nearly 13 years. The Board thanked Sue for her excellent job. During her time, she has successfully campaigned for many important consumer law reforms including:

• prohibitions on unfair contract terms

• fairness in consumer credit contracts

• country of origin labelling

• stopping door knockers.

Other successful campaigns on behalf of consumers include calling for mandatory standards for sunscreens, helping to regulate mobile truck shops and calling out businesses on misleading claims such as greenwashing.

Jon said Sue had been an outstanding CEO and the trusted face of Consumer NZ for many years. She would be greatly missed.

Sue said she had loved every minute of leading Consumer NZ and developing a strong team devoted to getting a fair deal for all New Zealanders. She would continue working on behalf of consumers.

“But it’s time for a change. The new CEO will have many exciting new challenges, particularly in the areas of data privacy, technology and sustainability,” she said.

Jon Duffy said the Board was looking for a new chief executive. It had formed a subcommittee to handle the process and would shortly be advertising the position.



