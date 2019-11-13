Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award winners lead the way in Sustainable Energy practise

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Energy Association

An innovative modular hydro system in remote Nepal, a chain of youth hostels reducing their emissions, a solar-powered kiwi hatchery, and a Northland School, are just some of the highlights of the Sustainable Electricity Association’s (SEANZ) annual awards for 2019.

SEANZ Board Director Rebecca George said that this year had seen more nominations than any time in the award's 10-year history.

“The increased number of nominations this year reflects the growing number of companies providing valuable solutions to their clients' energy challenges, saving them money, reducing their carbon footprint, and enabling their energy independence,” Ms George said.

The awards are sponsored by solar inverter manufacturer Fronius and winners were announced at the industry dinner as part of the SEANZ annual conference "Tomorrow's Energy Today".

This year’s event over two days included a professional development and technical training day, new technology showcase, and the main plenary day. Speakers from across New Zealand and Australia covered real-world solutions supporting the rapid movement to decentralisation, digitalisation and decarbonisation, in our energy system.

The full list of SEANZ 2019 Award winners is:

1. Best Off-Grid Renewable System
• Winner: EcoInnovation for the Mohari Village Micro-hydro Project in Nepal
• Runner-up: Vector Powersmart for the Niue Renewable Energy Project
2. Best Grid-Connected Renewable System
• Winner: Infratec Sunergise JV for the Nauru Energy Initiative 1.15 MW Solar Farm
• Runner-up: Reid Technology for the Mainfreight Auckland Solar Project
3. Dave Keppel Innovation Award
• Winner: Revolve Energy and Vector Powersmart for Camp Glenorchy
• Runner-up: Ecoinnovation for the SHP-Triplex Solar Hydraulic Water Pump
4. Best Small Business
• Winner: Infinite Energy NZ Limited
• Runner-up: Ecoefficient Solutions NZ
5. Best Environmental Impact
• Winner: Sunshine Solar for YHANZ
• Runner-up: Revolve Energy and Vector Powersmart for Camp Glenorchy
6. Best Large Business
• Winner: Mercury
• Runner-up: Vector Powersmart
7. Best Community Energy Project
• Winner: SuperPower Technologies for Kaitaia College
• Runner-up: Mercury for A Brighter Future for Kiwi project
More information, images and videos of the award winners can be found at https://www.seanz.org.nz/seanz_awards2019

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sustainable Energy Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 