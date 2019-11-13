Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PoE Texas

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Leading Solutions

AV Hardware supplier, Leading Solutions, has announced today a new distribution partnership across New Zealand with US based PoE Texas.

PoE Texas delivers advanced Power Over Ethernet solutions for commercial and hospitality spaces that bring intelligent power where you need IT. From their Power Over Ethernet converters for a range of tablet computers including iPad and Surface Go to their new high-powered IEEE 802.3bt devices such as a 43” PoE display to their packaged PoE automation solutions for PoE lighting, PoE Texas makes implementing new technologies faster and more cost effective.

Leading Solutions, based in Albany, offers a wide range of AV hardware and mounts particularly for tablets and large AV Screens. Over the past year they have progressively become a market leader in PoE adapters for iPad and Samsung tablets for use within modern meeting rooms.

Lee Taylor of Leading Solutions stated “By partnering with a world renowned manufacturer of PoE adapters, splitters and switches we can now offer a complete suite of products that offer both power and data to a wider range of tablets as well as exciting new products such as PoE driven televisions which will soon be available in NZ through this partnership.”

Tyler Andrews, CEO of PoE Texas, explained “We look forward to a successful partnership with Leading Solutions through their strategic position in this market. PoE Texas values partnerships with top quality distributors and customers, and we see this as a vital step to making advanced Power Over Ethernet solutions available to more customers worldwide.”

