Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Plant Based Fast Food Chain to equity crowdfund

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: Lord of the Fries


Lord of the Fries, New Zealand’s only plant based fast food chain is now adding something extra to the menu - an opportunity for investors and supporters to be part of a shareholding offer through crowdfunding with Pledgeme.

The shares will be in the holding company Chip Lord New Zealand Limited which holds the franchise for New Zealand and there will be 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 available with a minimum investment of $250.

Both Ordinary (voting) and Investor (limited voting) are on offer. Shares are valued at $1 per share. With a projected turnover of $3.42m this financial year, the company has been valued at $6m. Equity Crowdfunding will go live on Pledgeme on Monday 18th of November at 10am.

The demand for plant based food options is booming around the world, and Lord of the Fries plant based fast food chain sits right at the forefront of that movement, offering a 100% plant based menu fast food menu.

The traditional franchise growth approach is felt to be too slow with the growth and demand in the plant based sector here and globally. The money raised through the equity crowdfunding campaign will support faster growth for Lord of the Fries in New Zealand, both for competitive reasons and to ensure they can rapidly increase their positive impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare.

Some quick facts from the recent report commissioned by Food Frontier and undertaken by Colmar Brunton looking;

Over 1.5 million NZers are eating less meat

That is 1 in 3 Nzers are consciously reducing their meat consumption

44% of meat reducers are Baby Boomers

More than 6 in 10 Nzers have tried or are interested in trying the new plant based products.

Lord of the Fries, founded in Australia and now with 30 stores throughout Australaisa, is the biggest plant based fast food chain in the Southern Hemisphere. Their menu is not only 100% Vegan, it is certified Halal and Kosher. Their offer also includes low gluten options, and an ever changing roster of special burgers, fries, hot dogs, desserts, sauces and drinks.

“We see our brand serving the future of food, offering customers, whether vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or omnivore, great tasting comfort food that just happens to be 100% plant based, and importantly is cooked in a 100% plant based kitchen,” said NZ’s very own Lord of the Fries, Bruce Craig.

Lord of the Fries launched in New Zealand 3 years ago and since then stores have opened in K Road, downtown Auckland, Queenstown and Wellington.

Auckland based husband and wife Bruce and Baksho Craig, experienced a Lord of the Fries restaurant when delayed in Melbourne where they were grounded because of the Bali Volcano. It was serendipitous. They liked the food and the philosophy and knew such a fast food option would appeal to New Zealanders. They purchased the franchise for New Zealand and the rest is history.

Link to LOTF website & Crowd-Funding information below;
https://www.lordofthefries.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lord of the Fries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 