XE Morning Update

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:44 am
The NZDUSD opens at 0.6405 (mid-rate) this morning.

For the second time in his short tenure RBNZ Gov Adrian Orr took markets by surprise this time announcing the OCR would remain unchanged at 1.0%.

The market was short going into yesterday’s announcement with both economists and investors expecting a 25 basis point cut to the rate following Tuesday’s inflation expectations survey. The NZD spiked higher as investors scrambled to cover their short positions and has managed to hold onto its gains, up circa 1.25% against its rivals. During the press conference that followed Mr Orr said They are prepared to add “further stimulus if needed” but rate-setters saw "no urgency to act" as the policy remained "very stimulatory".

Earlier this morning the US labour department reported consumer prices increased marginally more than expected in October. The data showed the index rose by 0.4%, largely due to energy prices which spiked 2.7% following a 1.4% fall in September. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.3%.

Direction for the NZDAUD cross rate will be dictated by Australia’s employment report due for release this afternoon.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow +0.25%, S&P 500 +0.16%, FTSE -0.19%, DAX -0.40%, CAC -0.21%, Nikkei -0.85%, Shanghai -0.33%

Gold prices are up 0.6% trading at a new 3-mth low of $1,461 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are inching higher, up 0.8% to $57.39 a barrel.

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

