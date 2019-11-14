Air New Zealand wins South Pacific Passenger Choice Award

14 November 2019

Air New Zealand has taken out the South Pacific Regional Passenger Choice Award™ at the Future Travel Experience Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Asia Awards in Singapore.

The award, voted by customers, recognises the airline’s overall commitment to customer experience.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the award reflects the airline's commitment to delivering an outstanding experience on the 17 million customer journeys it facilitates every year.

“Feedback is extremely important to us, and we remain committed to elevating the travel experience for customers, with cabin and seat enhancements on the way, upgrades to our lounges, and free Wi-Fi across enabled aircraft. Our people work extremely hard to create a seamless experience for our customers, so it’s satisfying to see their efforts acknowledged.”

More than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 2018 and the end of June 2019 based on their flight experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

In September, the airline received the APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service award for enhancements to its Economy Skycouch™ at the APEX Awards in Los Angeles, where it was also named a Five Star Global Airline.

