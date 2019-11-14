Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand wins South Pacific Passenger Choice Award

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 9:26 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

14 November 2019

Air New Zealand has taken out the South Pacific Regional Passenger Choice Award™ at the Future Travel Experience Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Asia Awards in Singapore.

The award, voted by customers, recognises the airline’s overall commitment to customer experience.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the award reflects the airline's commitment to delivering an outstanding experience on the 17 million customer journeys it facilitates every year.

“Feedback is extremely important to us, and we remain committed to elevating the travel experience for customers, with cabin and seat enhancements on the way, upgrades to our lounges, and free Wi-Fi across enabled aircraft. Our people work extremely hard to create a seamless experience for our customers, so it’s satisfying to see their efforts acknowledged.”

More than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 2018 and the end of June 2019 based on their flight experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

In September, the airline received the APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service award for enhancements to its Economy Skycouch™ at the APEX Awards in Los Angeles, where it was also named a Five Star Global Airline.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 