Tamaki Health partners with CityMed

New Zealand’s largest independent primary healthcare group Tāmaki Health has gone into equal partnership with CityMed Doctors.

Located on Albert Street in Auckland’s CBD, CityMed offers a full range of integrated medical services, including GP services, corporate and immigration medicals, travel medicine and minor surgeries.

Tāmaki Health chief operating officer Steffan Crausaz says the organisation is thrilled to be partnering with CityMed.

“CityMed is a great clinic and we’re really looking forward to developing and growing the service together,” Mr Crausaz says.

CityMed GP and director Dr Gerald Young says the CityMed team is excited to be partnering with Tāmaki Health.

“It’s exciting to bring together our combined expertise to continue to improve and grow our service to patients,” Dr Young says.

Business as usual

The partnership commenced on 1 October 2019 but it is business as usual for CityMed, which was established in 2000.

The same doctors, nurses and support staff are continuing to work at the practice and the same medical services are on offer. The existing leadership team will continue to manage the practice.

Dr Young, one of CityMed’s founding principals, says it wasn’t an easy decision for the nine owners to change business models, but Tāmaki Health was easily the best fit for the partnership.

“Auckland City is growing and CityMed has certain objectives and a vision to grow the clinic and improve the delivery of heatlhcare services. Tāmaki Health has the commercial knowledge, skills and experience to help us achieve that.”

About

Tāmaki Health:

Tāmaki Health is the management service organisation for the Local Doctors and White Cross network of medical clinics, which together make up the largest independent primary healthcare group in New Zealand.

CityMed Medical Centre:

Established in 2000, CityMed is a modern primary healthcare facility located in the heart of Auckland’s CBD offering a full range of integrated medical services.

