Kiwi companies recognised for sustainable energy projects
15 November 2019
Two New Zealand sustainable
energy companies, Infratec and Sunergise, have each won two
sustainable energy awards in the past week for solar
projects in the Pacific.
Infratec received an Energy
Globe National Award on Wednesday night for its Cook Islands
mini-grid project and Sunergise was presented with an Energy
Globe National Award for its Fiji Rural Electrification
Programme.
Both companies were also recognised last
Friday with the SEANZ (Sustainable Electricity Association
of NZ) Award for Best Grid Connected Renewable Energy
System, for their joint venture project in Nauru.
Nauru is the smallest island nation in the world and
largely relies on imported diesel fuel to provide
electricity to its 11,000 inhabitants. The joint venture’s
1.15 MW solar plant, commissioned last month, is part of a
larger drive to reduce reliance on imported diesel and
reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is expected to provide
2112 MWh annually (6.6% of the annual energy consumption in
Nauru), and to save 600,000L of diesel annually.
Infratec’s Cook Islands project has delivered four
solar plants, providing clean, reliable and affordable
energy to almost 1,500 people - about 9% of the population -
and meeting about 95% of the energy supply needs of four
islands that were previously supplied solely by diesel
generators.
Infratec Chief Executive Greg Visser said
it was pleasing to see the benefits that the projects are
delivering.
“These are the sorts of projects that we relish doing at Infratec and Sunergise, which are all about making people and the planet better off, and we are really delighted to have that work recognised in this way,” Greg Visser said.
"Both projects are delivering significant ongoing environmental and community benefits through the reduction of reliance on diesel power and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”
The Sunergise Fiji
Rural Electrification project is a ‘pay-forward’ funding
solution to bring sustainable cost-effective energy to up to
500 communities. It was made possible with support from the
Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and the Fiji government.
Sunergise CEO, Paul Makumbe said: “The future is about
forming new energy partnerships and implementing innovative
solutions. We are excited to be bringing these kind of
projects to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.”
