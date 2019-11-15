Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winter Wonderland Opens Saturday November 16 at Snowplanet

Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: Snowplanet

We are proud to announce the arrival of Winter Wonderland inside our snow dome.

Winter Wonderland is a safe, family friendly Alpine Village in the snow dome where kids and adults can have fun on the snow away from skiers and snowboarders. You can play inside the Alpine Village; which has a snowman and an igloo; make snow angels, throw snowballs, play hide & seek amongst the trees, toboggan, and of course, take great photos and selfies.

Winter Wonderland is on the snow, and is a chilly -5 degrees. Dress warm, wear gloves, a beanie, and warm waterproof boots.

Jackets, pants, gloves and boots can all be hired if you don’t have your own.

Winter Wonderland is open every day from opening till 10pm.

For the ultimate experience in Winter Wonderland, check out our two super tubing tracks.

Serviced by a new, longer 70m ski mat, Snow Tubing offers heaps of excitement, speed and fun, with no skill required.

Large tubes measure 41 (104cm). Recommended for adults and children over 8 years of age.

Mini tubes measure 31 (79cm). Recommended for children under 8 years of age.

Tubing is not suitable for children under the age of 4.

See pricing for Winter Wonderland Snow Fun and Winter Wonderland Snow Fun with Tubing.


ends

