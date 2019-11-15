Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accountancy firm's headquarters goes up for sale

Friday, 15 November 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Bayleys


15.11.2019

Property investors calculate the bottom line as accountancy firm's headquarters goes up for sale


A substantial Te Aroha office complex housing one of Waikato's biggest rural accounting firms is on the market for sale.

Formerly home to the Waikato River Board, the 2,000 square metre building on a freehold 5,116 square metre site at 59 Whitaker Street has been owned and occupied by Diprose Miller Chartered Accountants for the past 25 years.

A change in direction by some of the directors of the 50-year-old accountancy practise has resulted in the property being put up for sale with an initial lease back to the firm of six-years at yearly rental of $90,000 plus GST.

The property is being marketed for sale by auction on December 5 through Bayleys Waikato salespeople Josh Smith and David Cashmore.

Mr Smith said Te Aroha has been a prime location for Diprose Miller to service its nationwide rural and business client base. The company is ranked 15th in the CA ANZ top 30 accounting firms in New Zealand.

The well-presented Whitaker Street property was constructed as a purpose-built office complex in the 1980s of brick, aluminium joinery and an iron cladding roof. It is zoned commercial (8A) under the Matamata Piako Council's district plan.

Internally, access to multiple offices is from the reception area leading to staff facilities, conference rooms and large storage areas for client documents.

Offices bordering an internal garden atrium provide staff with a serene outlook and a quiet retreat for breaks and below the octagonal conference room is a staff meal room leading out to a private courtyard.

For staff, substantial parking is provided at the rear of the building off Rewi Street, while for clients there is parking at the front of the building on Whitaker Street.

Picturesque grounds surrounding the building allow it to blend in with neighbouring houses. Just along Whitaker Street immediately adjacent to the Kenrick St intersection is the historic town centre and still the main retail area.

Surrounding the town centre is a mix of offices, commercial and service industry properties and rural supply stores.

In the already established business area, Mr Smith said Diprose Miller's six year lease with two six year rights of renewal allowed the company to use or sublease any vacant space.

The practice provides accounting, business and advisory services and works with small to medium sized businesses, farming and agricultural clients across New Zealand. The rural sector provided the foundation for the company's growth and continues to have a special place in its business.

Described as a progressive chartered accountancy, Diprose Miller helps clients embrace technology to drive growth. It was named Xero’s national accounting firm of the year in 2017.

Mr Smith said Te Aroha is experiencing some growth. With a population of about 3,900 people, it is estimated it will grow to more than 4,400 people in 1,768 households by 2033. Vacant Business-zoned land in the district stands at six hectares.

“Many companies in the town's business zone are more industrial than commercial in nature and are a legacy of the historic development of Te Aroha. More recently, new service industries have also established on the town centre periphery, under the operative district plan provisions that allow light industry in both the business and industrial zones,” Mr Smith said.

He said following the government's decision to invest $1 million in the area under the Provincial Growth Fund to capitalise on strong forecasted growth in Waikato, Te Aroha has the potential, apart from population and business growth, to become a health and well-being hot spot bringing new businesses to the district.

Other business opportunities will come from the extension of the Hauraki Rail Trail from Te Aroha to Matamata, which is expected to bring an increase in tourist numbers.


ends

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 