Brandstorm branding agency merges with Attain

Reputation media, marketing and sales agency Attain has announced a merger with Auckland design agency Brandstorm, under the Attain banner, in a move that adds strong brand design capability to Attain's full service integrated sales, media and marketing offer.

Attain New Zealand CEO, Sharn Piper, said principal of Brandstorm, Anthony Simons, joins Attain as creative manager and partner where he will make a strong contribution to the agency's brand and creative development team.

"Easily half of your reputation in sales and marketing is branding. Design is credibility. The addition of Brandstorm to the Attain stable -- following earlier mergers this year of Attain Sales with content marketing agency Iron Road, David Brand Management and Creative Future -- adds additional capability to Attain's sales and marketing offering.

"We believe we are unique because we are sales and marketing specialists working side-by-side to deliver integrated strategies for companies that want more synergy between their sales teams and marketing teams. We believe that in 2019 onwards, sales and marketing should be one integrated team working interdependently. That's what we help clients achieve. Brandstorm will add tremendous value to our offering."

Brandstorm's Simons said it has always been his ambition to create brands that stand out and are loved.

"That hasn’t changed, but after a lot of thought, I have made the decision to join with the Attain New Zealand team as a partner – a business that shares my philosophies and values. I have always believed that it takes a village to raise a business and to get the best for my clients. This opportunity will achieve that.

"What this means is that I can now offer and do far more for my clients’ businesses than previously. As a complete agency service, Attain New Zealand means there will be a bigger scope in what we can provide to both existing clients and other businesses in the future," he said.

For more information visit: https://attainnz.com/

