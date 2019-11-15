Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brandstorm branding agency merges with Attain

Friday, 15 November 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Attain

Reputation media, marketing and sales agency Attain has announced a merger with Auckland design agency Brandstorm, under the Attain banner, in a move that adds strong brand design capability to Attain's full service integrated sales, media and marketing offer.

Attain New Zealand CEO, Sharn Piper, said principal of Brandstorm, Anthony Simons, joins Attain as creative manager and partner where he will make a strong contribution to the agency's brand and creative development team.

"Easily half of your reputation in sales and marketing is branding. Design is credibility. The addition of Brandstorm to the Attain stable -- following earlier mergers this year of Attain Sales with content marketing agency Iron Road, David Brand Management and Creative Future -- adds additional capability to Attain's sales and marketing offering.

"We believe we are unique because we are sales and marketing specialists working side-by-side to deliver integrated strategies for companies that want more synergy between their sales teams and marketing teams. We believe that in 2019 onwards, sales and marketing should be one integrated team working interdependently. That's what we help clients achieve. Brandstorm will add tremendous value to our offering."

Brandstorm's Simons said it has always been his ambition to create brands that stand out and are loved.

"That hasn’t changed, but after a lot of thought, I have made the decision to join with the Attain New Zealand team as a partner – a business that shares my philosophies and values. I have always believed that it takes a village to raise a business and to get the best for my clients. This opportunity will achieve that.

"What this means is that I can now offer and do far more for my clients’ businesses than previously. As a complete agency service, Attain New Zealand means there will be a bigger scope in what we can provide to both existing clients and other businesses in the future," he said.

For more information visit: https://attainnz.com/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Attain on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 