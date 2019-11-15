Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CTU Appoints Andrea Black to Policy Director Role

Friday, 15 November 2019, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

CTU Appoints Andrea Black to Policy Director And Economist Role


The Council of Trade Unions is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrea Black to the role of Policy Director and Economist.

Andrea comes to the CTU with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Andrea is a Senior Associate at the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University. She was formerly the Independent Advisor to the Tax Working Group and before that held senior positions at Inland Revenue and the Treasury. Andrea holds degrees in accounting, economics and tax. She is a Chartered Accountant fellow and an associate member of the Institute of Directors.

Andrea is also trustee of JustSpeak and Yoga Education in Prisons Trust.

Andrea is filling the position of Policy Director and Economist left vacant by Bill Rosenberg who is retiring from the role at the end of 2019. Andrea will start work at the CTU in the new year when the office re opens after the Christmas break on 21 January.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

