Paul Sills Announced as Finalist in NZ Law Awards

Friday, 15 November 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Law Awards

Paul Sills Announced as Finalist as Resolution Institute Mediator of the Year in The New Zealand Law Awards 2019


Paul Sills, Barrister & Mediator, has been named a finalist as Resolution Institute Mediator of the Year in The New Zealand Law Awards 2019 which celebrates industry excellence by honoring the best-in-class law firms, in-house counsel and dealmakers from across New Zealand.

This will be the 15th annual New Zealand Law Awards and will be attended by over 700 legal professionals that will fill the Cordis in Auckland on Thursday 21st November where awards will be presented to the 28 winners across three main categories, Deal, In-house, and Firm.

Paul Sills commented “I’m extremely delighted to be recognised as a finalist at the New Zealand Law Awards this year.” Paul added “This announcement comes on the back of being awarded the AMINZ Ann Edge Memorial Award for which I am extremely humbled.”

About Paul Sills

Paul Sills is a multiple award winning barrister and mediator with over 20 years of commercial and legal experience. Paul specialises in the early resolution of disputes both nationally and internationally. Alongside Paul’s work as a mediator and barrister, he is also a professional director for a number of private businesses.


