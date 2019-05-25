Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2019 Fred Awards Finalists announced

Saturday, 25 May 2019, 12:38 pm
Press Release: NZ International Comedy Festival

This year’s Fred Award judges have chosen three finalists to compete at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs on Sunday for The FRED, which is awarded to the Best New Zealand Show in the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.

Named in honour of the late comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The FRED Award was introduced in 2006 and recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian.

The FRED Award finalists for 2019 are:
• Barnie Duncan: TAP HEAD
• James Nokise: GOD DAMN FANCY MAN
• James Roque: BOY MESTIZO
Join us at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs to see performances from the FRED Award finalists, alongside Billy T nominees Donna Brookbanks, James Mustapic, Kura Forrester, Ray Shipley and Tom Sainsbury.

Also special guest appearances from Rhys Nicholson (AUS) and the national RAW Comedy joint winners, Courtney Dawson and Sarah Hughes.

Be at SKYCITY Theatre from 7pm to see who will take home the prestigious Electric Kiwi Billy T Award’s Yellow Towel and The Fred Award’s Golden Gumboot for 2019.

2019 NZ International Comedy Festival
with Best Foods Mayo

Final shows Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, visit comedyfestival.co.nz
for information and tickets



