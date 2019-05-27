Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

And the winners are... Billy T and FRED winners announced

Monday, 27 May 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: NZ International Comedy Festival

Tonight, the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award.

The night’s revelry included performances from The FRED Award Nominees Barnie Duncan, James Nokise and James Roque, alongside the Electric Kiwi Billy T nominees Donna Brookbanks, James Mustapic, Kura Forrester, Ray Shipley and Tom Sainsbury.

Started in 1997 and inspired by comedy legend Billy T James, this award celebrates the growth of fresh talent in the New Zealand comedy industry. Each year it is awarded to an outstanding emerging performer with a commitment to their comedy career. Kura Forrester took home the prestigious Yellow Towel for the Billy T, a $3,000 cash grant from New Zealand Comedy Trust, 5 months of free power from Electric Kiwi, a tablet with a years subscription to Xero thanks to Withers Tsang, a publicity campaign for their next show from Elephant Publicity, alongside a nights accommodation at Four Points by Sheraton Auckland, and dinner at Depot.

Named in honour of much-loved comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The FRED Award recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. The FRED Award winner James Nokise received the iconic Golden Gumboot and a prize package including; a cash grant of $2,000 from the New Zealand Comedy Trust, 5 months of free power from Electric Kiwi, a tablet with a years subscription to Xero thanks to Withers Tsang, a nights accommodation at Four Points by Sheraton Auckland and dinner at MASU by Nic Watt.



Other winners from the award ceremony include:

• Best International Show: Demi Lardner for Ditch Witch 800
• Best Newcomer (Auckland): Liv McKenzie for Living The Dream
• Best Newcomer (Wellington): Alice May Connolly & Maria Williams for The Mournmoor Murders

In addition, this year’s joint winners of the national RAW Comedy Quest are Courtney Dawson and Sarah Hughes.

2019 NZ International Comedy Festival
with Best Foods Mayo

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from NZ International Comedy Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 