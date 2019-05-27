And the winners are... Billy T and FRED winners announced

Tonight, the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award.

The night’s revelry included performances from The FRED Award Nominees Barnie Duncan, James Nokise and James Roque, alongside the Electric Kiwi Billy T nominees Donna Brookbanks, James Mustapic, Kura Forrester, Ray Shipley and Tom Sainsbury.

Started in 1997 and inspired by comedy legend Billy T James, this award celebrates the growth of fresh talent in the New Zealand comedy industry. Each year it is awarded to an outstanding emerging performer with a commitment to their comedy career. Kura Forrester took home the prestigious Yellow Towel for the Billy T, a $3,000 cash grant from New Zealand Comedy Trust, 5 months of free power from Electric Kiwi, a tablet with a years subscription to Xero thanks to Withers Tsang, a publicity campaign for their next show from Elephant Publicity, alongside a nights accommodation at Four Points by Sheraton Auckland, and dinner at Depot.

Named in honour of much-loved comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The FRED Award recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. The FRED Award winner James Nokise received the iconic Golden Gumboot and a prize package including; a cash grant of $2,000 from the New Zealand Comedy Trust, 5 months of free power from Electric Kiwi, a tablet with a years subscription to Xero thanks to Withers Tsang, a nights accommodation at Four Points by Sheraton Auckland and dinner at MASU by Nic Watt.







Other winners from the award ceremony include:

• Best International Show: Demi Lardner for Ditch Witch 800

• Best Newcomer (Auckland): Liv McKenzie for Living The Dream

• Best Newcomer (Wellington): Alice May Connolly & Maria Williams for The Mournmoor Murders

In addition, this year’s joint winners of the national RAW Comedy Quest are Courtney Dawson and Sarah Hughes.

2019 NZ International Comedy Festival

with Best Foods Mayo

