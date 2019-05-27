Glenn Walters Reinvents Ray Charles

Glenn Walters, a San Francisco based singer, continues the legend of Ray Charles. He’s just recorded an album which includes the enduring songs Busted and Georgia On My Mind. Glenn, together with top artists, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr’s drummer), exciting young British trumpeter and band leader, Louis Dowdeswell and the Rodger Fox Big Band perform at the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, on Wednesday, May 29. Bookings at www.ticketmaster.co.nz

The distinctive sound of Ray Charles is enduring.

His career as a singer/songwriter lasted from the 1950s until early this century. Ray left an indelible mark on popular music, redefining the boundaries between rock, rhythm and blues, jazz and country.

He’s remembered in recordings, TV appearances, live performances, a movie and Glenn Walters. Now Glenn Walters is in New Zealand on a national tour and will perform Ray Charles at the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland this Wednesday, May 29 at 8pm.

Glenn, based in San Francisco, is a Ray Charles exponent, and recently recorded a Ray Charles album for the famed band, Tower Of Power.

Glenn is one of three outstanding artists in a memorable line-up brought together by Rodger Fox for a New Zealand tour this month and next. Glenn, together with Ringo Starr’s drummer, Gregg Bissonette and young British trumpeter and band leader, Louis Dowdeswell, will also perform in Christchurch (May 30), Upper Hutt (May 31), Palmerston North (June 1) and Napier (June 2).







Rodger Fox describes Glenn Walters’ singing as “soul with jazz overtones”. Glenn toured New Zealand six years ago and Rodger says he received a great reception. “I’ve brought him back because of his popularity,” Rodger says.

Glenn will give his rendition of Ray Charles’ stellar singles Busted and Georgia On My Mind.

“Like Ray Charles, he’s the ultimate versatile singer and can perform blues, jazz and soul,” Rodger says. “As a vocalist he balances out the other two artists.”

ends

© Scoop Media

