Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Glenn Walters Reinvents Ray Charles

Monday, 27 May 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Inspire

Glenn Walters, a San Francisco based singer, continues the legend of Ray Charles. He’s just recorded an album which includes the enduring songs Busted and Georgia On My Mind. Glenn, together with top artists, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr’s drummer), exciting young British trumpeter and band leader, Louis Dowdeswell and the Rodger Fox Big Band perform at the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, on Wednesday, May 29. Bookings at www.ticketmaster.co.nz

The distinctive sound of Ray Charles is enduring.

His career as a singer/songwriter lasted from the 1950s until early this century. Ray left an indelible mark on popular music, redefining the boundaries between rock, rhythm and blues, jazz and country.

He’s remembered in recordings, TV appearances, live performances, a movie and Glenn Walters. Now Glenn Walters is in New Zealand on a national tour and will perform Ray Charles at the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland this Wednesday, May 29 at 8pm.

Glenn, based in San Francisco, is a Ray Charles exponent, and recently recorded a Ray Charles album for the famed band, Tower Of Power.

Glenn is one of three outstanding artists in a memorable line-up brought together by Rodger Fox for a New Zealand tour this month and next. Glenn, together with Ringo Starr’s drummer, Gregg Bissonette and young British trumpeter and band leader, Louis Dowdeswell, will also perform in Christchurch (May 30), Upper Hutt (May 31), Palmerston North (June 1) and Napier (June 2).



Rodger Fox describes Glenn Walters’ singing as “soul with jazz overtones”. Glenn toured New Zealand six years ago and Rodger says he received a great reception. “I’ve brought him back because of his popularity,” Rodger says.

Glenn will give his rendition of Ray Charles’ stellar singles Busted and Georgia On My Mind.

“Like Ray Charles, he’s the ultimate versatile singer and can perform blues, jazz and soul,” Rodger says. “As a vocalist he balances out the other two artists.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Inspire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 