Summer Concert Celebrating it's 10 year anniversary

There will be five massive international artists performing at next year's Whitianga Summer Concert as event organisers Greenstone Entertainment celebrate 10 years in the business of bringing star performers to New Zealand.

The 2020 Whitianga Summer Concert will present music spanning the decades, from the late 1960s through to early 2000's. The finalised acts are:

Billy Idol is a rock icon known for his punk rock roots and 1980s hits, with 40 million albums sold worldwide and 15 Top 40 singles in NZ. He’s sure to have concert-goers rocking to his unmistakable anthems including Rebel Yell, Dancing With Myself, White Wedding and Eyes Without A Face, to name but a few.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are celebrating 45 years of rock, and New Zealand fans will now get the opportunity to see them perform the likes of mega hits Bad To The Bone, Who Do You Love, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, and Get A Haircut. The band's 20 albums, 14 of which have spent a massive 150 weeks in the New Zealand charts, include six gold and two platinum discs, and have sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Thorogood was recently awarded the 2018 B.B. King Award from The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and his current Party Of One album continues to be his fastest-selling disc in over 20 years. Rolling Stone once raved that "George Thorogood & The Destroyers" play rock & roll hot enough to melt the polar icecaps and flood the world's major population centers.







Anastacia will be performing in New Zealand for the very first time. Known for her captivating, soulful big voice, seven singles have featured in NZ Top 40 plus four albums with the single I’m Outta Love spending an incredible 34 weeks in the charts and peaking at No. 1. Expect to hear her smash hits from the early 2000’s including I’m Outta Love, Not That Kind, Paid My Dues, Sick and Tired and Left Outside Alone.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited is returning to New Zealand on its farewell tour. They band headlined the first Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert back in 2011. Former members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Rock and Rock Hall of Famers, Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford and Stu Cook formed the band 25 years ago and will be treating audiences to hits from the late 1960’s and 1970’s such as Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary and Down On The Corner.

Smash Mouth will be pumping out its upbeat and unique ‘ska pop’ style of music from the late 1990’s, with energetic and uplifting songs such All Star, Walkin’ On The Sun, I’m A Believer and Then The Morning Comes sure to be crowd pleasers.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast. Greenstone encourages people to join up to the Greenstone Club at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz. It’s free to join and will allow members early ticket sales from 7:00am on Wednesday this week (29 May).

A limited number of tickets will be available from Wednesday this week at a cost of $149 plus booking fees at the Whitianga i-SITE, the Pauanui Information Centre and Info Plus Whangamata.

General tickets will go on sale at 4:00pm on Monday 3 June through www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

The Greenstone Summer Concert Tour consists of three shows:

• Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery, Saturday January 18

• Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre, Saturday January 25

• Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways Arena, Sunday January 26

