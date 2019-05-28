Auckland marks International Yoga Day with celebration



Saturday, 22 June 2019 will mark the fifth International Yoga Day and thousands of locations around the world will celebrate with yoga activities for the public.

In Auckland this event will be hosted by local group Meditation New Zealand with an afternoon of dynamic and restorative yoga at the Mt Albert War Memorial Hall.

This year the classes will be led by leading kiwi yoga instructor Nikki Ralston, who owns two yoga studios (Urban Ashram) in Auckland, and Samantha Doyle, a leading Australian yoga instructor who is also an ayurvedic expert.

Nikki has been at the forefront of popularising yoga in New Zealand working with everyone from high performance athletes and teams, stressed out executives, and those undergoing injury and trauma recovery. She is committed to honouring the ancient practice of yoga while making it functional, and relevant for the modern lifestyle.

“Yoga Day was started to promote this ancient practice. The great thing about Yoga is that it is more than just a physical exercise, it also has many psychological benefits such as relaxation.

“The biggest myth about yoga is that you have to be flexible to do it. Whether you’re new to yoga or an experienced practitioner there will be something for everyone at Yoga Day. We want everyone to try yoga, and if you have a community services card you can get free entry” says Nikki Ralston.

The International Day of Yoga was initiated by the Indian government with the United Nations in 2015 and is now celebrated annually by millions around the world.







Derived from Sanskrit, the word yoga means to unite. It is with this spirit in mind that Meditation New Zealand has put on this community-conscious event in the hope that it will contribute to world peace and harmony.

Last year there were 300 people who attended the Auckland yoga day celebration, and with the increase in popularity of yoga it is expected that this years event will be even more popular. The International Yoga Day 2019 event will also include meditation sessions, guided relaxation and talks on yoga wisdom.

Samantha Doyle is an Australian yoga teacher known for her teachings on the ayurvedic lifestyle. She will be leading two classes and a talk at Yoga Day 2019.

“As well as leading dynamic and restorative yoga classes, I will be giving a talk on how people can include apparently complex ayurvedic concepts in their every day modern life, ” says Samantha Doyle.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support this event and Meditation New Zealand’s free Prison and Community Programs.

Ticket holders will get to experience a choice of four dynamic or gentle yoga classes, alongside meditation, kirtan, and talks. Once the program concludes the Yoga Café, run by One Love catering, will open up serving delicious vegetarian and vegan food for purchase.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2019

Yoga Day Festival | 22 June 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Mt Albert War Memorial Hall (Rocket Park) 773 New North Road

Cost $10 (or FREE with a community services card)

Tickets are available here https://yogaday2019.eventbrite.co.nz

Facebook Event https://www.facebook.com/events/2427899233896076/

*** YOGA DAY PROGRAM ***

3.00pm: Opening and Introductions

3.15pm: Samantha Doyle on living the ayurvedic lifestyle and pranayama mantra breathing. This will be followed by a short kirtan by the Mantra band.

3.45pm: Hall 1: Dynamic yoga flow with Nikki Ralston

Hall 2: Deep Peace yoga with Sami Doyle

Hall 3: Yoga wisdom, kirtan and satsang with Varausadha Das

5:00pm: Hall 1: Vinyasa with Samantha Doyle

Hall 2: Restorative /Yin yoga

6:00pm - Yoga Café

The Yoga Café will be open until 8.00pm. Stay for delicious vegan/vegetarian meals, desserts, snacks and herb teas. Socialise with like-minded people and chill to the live acoustic sounds from expert musicians Nimai, Mukunda, Doug and Siddha.

