Shihad Legend Joins Neil Young Celebration Tour

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts


Jon Toogood joins NZ’s finest artists & musicians recreate
NEIL YOUNG'S
LIVE RUST

40th anniversary concert tour
Wellington | Christchurch |Auckland
AUGUST

Shihad legend Jon Toogood will join New Zealand's best artists and musicians to pay homage to Neil Young and celebrate the 40th anniversary of his Live Rust album with three amazing concerts in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland this August.

From Comes a Time, After the Gold Rushand The Needle and the Damage Done to the thunderous exhilaration of Like A Hurricane, Cinnamon Girl and Cortez the Killer, this is the best of Neil Young at the peak of his powers being performed by some of our most passionate and accomplished artists and musicians.


Jon joins a super group of Kiwi artists including Liam Finn, Samuel Flynn Scott and Chris O'Connor from The Phoenix Foundation, the prodigious SJD and award-winning artists Reb Fountain and Delaney Davidson, together with The Bads’ Dianne Swann and Brett Adams.

Bridging solo acoustic jewels and explosive electrical storm, Live Rust sold platinum in the US but only in New Zealand did it reach #1, spending a staggering 50 weeks in the charts.



New Zealand’s finest will recreate that mother lode of Live Rust hits track by track - with an opening set of classics spanning Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse.

With one of the greatest repertoires known to rock, and with sound and lighting production values befitting the legend, the Live Rust concert is not to be missed by Neil Young fans.

Produced by Liberty Stage – the company that produced the Last Waltz Anniversary Tour and recently brought us A Bowie Celebration featuring alumni from David Bowie’s band.

NEIL YOUNG LIVE RUST 1979 ALBUM | THE TOUR
Set One: Anthology of Classics: Buffalo Springfield – Crazy Horse
Set Two: LIVE RUST 1979 Album – performed track by track, back to back.

August 6 - Opera House Wellington - Ticketmaster - 7pm
August 8 - Jame Hay Theatre, Christchurch - Ticketek - 8pm
August 9, The Civic, Auckland - Ticketmaster - 8pm

All concerts are now on sale

ends


LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

