Shihad Legend Joins Neil Young Celebration Tour



Jon Toogood joins NZ’s finest artists & musicians recreate

NEIL YOUNG'S

LIVE RUST

40th anniversary concert tour

Wellington | Christchurch |Auckland

AUGUST

Shihad legend Jon Toogood will join New Zealand's best artists and musicians to pay homage to Neil Young and celebrate the 40th anniversary of his Live Rust album with three amazing concerts in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland this August.

From Comes a Time, After the Gold Rushand The Needle and the Damage Done to the thunderous exhilaration of Like A Hurricane, Cinnamon Girl and Cortez the Killer, this is the best of Neil Young at the peak of his powers being performed by some of our most passionate and accomplished artists and musicians.



Jon joins a super group of Kiwi artists including Liam Finn, Samuel Flynn Scott and Chris O'Connor from The Phoenix Foundation, the prodigious SJD and award-winning artists Reb Fountain and Delaney Davidson, together with The Bads’ Dianne Swann and Brett Adams.

Bridging solo acoustic jewels and explosive electrical storm, Live Rust sold platinum in the US but only in New Zealand did it reach #1, spending a staggering 50 weeks in the charts.







New Zealand’s finest will recreate that mother lode of Live Rust hits track by track - with an opening set of classics spanning Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse.

With one of the greatest repertoires known to rock, and with sound and lighting production values befitting the legend, the Live Rust concert is not to be missed by Neil Young fans.

Produced by Liberty Stage – the company that produced the Last Waltz Anniversary Tour and recently brought us A Bowie Celebration featuring alumni from David Bowie’s band.



NEIL YOUNG LIVE RUST 1979 ALBUM | THE TOUR

Set One: Anthology of Classics: Buffalo Springfield – Crazy Horse

Set Two: LIVE RUST 1979 Album – performed track by track, back to back.

August 6 - Opera House Wellington - Ticketmaster - 7pm

August 8 - Jame Hay Theatre, Christchurch - Ticketek - 8pm

August 9, The Civic, Auckland - Ticketmaster - 8pm



All concerts are now on sale



ends





© Scoop Media

