The Tauranga Home Show announces the winner of its $25,000 prize













(Seated): Tania Sisson, prize-winner

(Standing, left to right): Mark Seerden from Smiths City Tauranga, Dana McCurdy from Bay Events, Raewyn Martin from Bay Events, Wendy Harrison from House of Travel The Crossing.





Over 13,000 people visited the huge 20th anniversary celebration Tauranga Home Show took place no the 3rd, 4th & 5th of May at Trustpower Arena Baypark in Mount Maunganui, browsing over 250 exhibitors and enjoying live music, the live cooking theatre, food trucks and children’s entertainment.

A highlight of the show was the huge door prize worth over $25,000, including an Arc Series 1 Spa from The Spa Family, a three piece La-Z-Boy recliner lounge suite from Smiths City Tauranga, and $5,000 to spend with House of Travel.

Bay Events, organisers of the Tauranga Home Show, proudly announce that Tania Sisson from Otumoetai is the lucky winner of this amazing prize.

Tania’s husband wanted to whip around the show and bypass filling in his entry form, but Tania paused to complete hers. “I told him, I’m not going to fill yours in for you! But I’ll do mine.” This wise decision led to an excited Tania visiting Smiths City on the 16th of May to meet with the prizegivers and claim her winnings.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s me, it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” says Tania. She met with Dana McCurdy and Raewyn Martin from Bay Events, Mark Seerden from Smiths City Tauranga, and Wendy Harrison from House of Travel The Crossing to be presented with her prize (Scott Brumby from The Spa Family was unable to attend).

In the midst of getting plans drawn up for a full home renovation, Tania will be ensuring her new deck area accommodates her luxurious new Arc spa pool. Tania is also planning on using her House of Travel prize-winnings to attend an overseas family reunion at Christmas, tacking a relaxing holiday on at the end.

