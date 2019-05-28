Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Poet Laureate Award – call for public nominations

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

28 May 2019

New Zealand Poet Laureate Award – call for public nominations


The National Library of New Zealand invites nominations for the next New Zealand Poet Laureate. The award celebrates outstanding contributions to New Zealand poetry. For a two-year term, the Laureate is supported by an $80,000 stipend from the National Library to create new work and promote poetry throughout the country.

New Zealanders are encouraged to make a nomination using the form available from the National Library website. The National Library considers public nominations and those from a variety of sources, including New Zealand libraries, universities and creative-writing programmes. The Laureate is appointed by the Chief Librarian of the Alexander Turnbull Library on advice from the New Zealand Poet Laureate Advisory Group.

“It’s been great over the last dozen years to see how each Laureate has put their own stamp on the Award,” said Chris Szekely, Chief Librarian of the Alexander Turnbull Library. “But for the Laureate the main purpose has always been the same: to be an advocate and public presence for poetry, and to take part in events that promote the reading and writing of poetry.”

As well as the financial support over two years, the Laureate receives wine from Te Mata Estate (which created the award in 1996) and a tokotoko or orator’s stick carved by Haumoana artist Jacob Scott.

The Te Mata Estate Poets Laureate were Bill Manhire, Hone Tuwhare, Elizabeth Smither, Brian Turner and Jenny Bornholdt. The National Library, which has administered the award since 2007, has appointed Michele Leggott, Cilla McQueen, Ian Wedde, Vincent O’Sullivan and CK Stead. The current New Zealand Poet Laureate is Selina Tusitala Marsh, who will end her term in August this year.

Nominations close on 5pm Wednesday 24 July 2019.

The National Library will announce the next Poet Laureate on National Poetry Day, Friday 23 August 2019. More information, and nomination forms

ends




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 