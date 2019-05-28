Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Youth Ship joins Tuia 25 Flotilla

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Spirit of Adventure Trust

Media Release - 28 May 2019

Spirit of Adventure Trust – Te Waka Hiringa Tangata

Announces Partnership with Tuia 250

Throughout our decades-long whakapapa as a youth development organisation we have continually advocated for the intangible bonds that are established when our trainees work together and the rewards that are reaped by the families and communities they return to.

Our young people emerge from their voyages stronger in every way. For themselves, for their families and in the contribution they are able to make to the future of Aotearoa.

And this is where we feel our purpose intersects with that of Tuia 250 Encounters and the Tuia 250 Voyage announced last week. One of the Tuia 250 themes looks at how our various cultures and values can be woven into a future for the next generation.

Our Trust CEO, Dean Lawrence, sees the opportunity to be part of the Tuia 250 flotilla of vessels as a positive one.

“Our mission – empowering a diverse range of young Kiwis to reach their full potential through the challenge of the sea - is closely aligned with the Tuia 250 kaupapa of a shared future through building mutual understanding & respect. Our young people will lead that future and their resilience will ensure the future is bright.”

Spirit of New Zealand will sail around the country as part of the Tuia 250 Flotilla for two months at the end of the year, with rotating crews that will include diverse groups of young people from all over the country. In most ports, visitors will be invited on board to tour the ship.

“The Spirit team is very much looking forward to this epic voyage and to sharing our basket of knowledge with the young people who sail with us and the communities we visit.”

-ends




