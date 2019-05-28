Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee applications now open

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



Join the Journey – Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee applications now open


New Zealanders will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the Tuia 250 Voyage and to sail aboard waka hourua (double-hulled canoes), va’a moana, heritage and youth ships as part of a flotilla, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh announced today.

“The Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee programme is an exciting chance not only to learn about ancient voyaging traditions, sailing and navigation, but also to be part of a commemoration which celebrates New Zealand’s rich voyaging heritage,” Ms Cavanagh says.

Tuia 250 Trainees, including young people nominated through schools, will be given the chance to have an unforgettable voyaging experience, and at the same time learn about our history and take that back to their communities.

“I encourage all curious and adventurous New Zealanders to apply for the Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee programme,” Ms Cavanagh says.

The programme has spots available for 450 New Zealanders, 220 of those will be allocated by region to ensure this is an opportunity open to all. There are also berths available for 230 students aged 14 – 18. Schools will nominate students for three types of voyages.

The Tuia 250 Voyage will travel to 15 sites around the country from October to December this year. Voyage legs range from overnight to 15 days.

Applications close on 16 June at 5pm.

To apply, visit the Tuia 250 website: tuia250.nz


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ministry for Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 