Join the Journey – Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee applications now open



New Zealanders will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the Tuia 250 Voyage and to sail aboard waka hourua (double-hulled canoes), va’a moana, heritage and youth ships as part of a flotilla, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh announced today.

“The Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee programme is an exciting chance not only to learn about ancient voyaging traditions, sailing and navigation, but also to be part of a commemoration which celebrates New Zealand’s rich voyaging heritage,” Ms Cavanagh says.

“Tuia 250 Trainees, including young people nominated through schools, will be given the chance to have an unforgettable voyaging experience, and at the same time learn about our history and take that back to their communities.

“I encourage all curious and adventurous New Zealanders to apply for the Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee programme,” Ms Cavanagh says.

The programme has spots available for 450 New Zealanders, 220 of those will be allocated by region to ensure this is an opportunity open to all. There are also berths available for 230 students aged 14 – 18. Schools will nominate students for three types of voyages.

The Tuia 250 Voyage will travel to 15 sites around the country from October to December this year. Voyage legs range from overnight to 15 days.

Applications close on 16 June at 5pm.

To apply, visit the Tuia 250 website: tuia250.nz



