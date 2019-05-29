Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Courtney Rose Brown a Name to Watch

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 8:52 am
Press Release: Playmarket

PLAYMARKET MEDIA RELEASE
28 May 2019

After being highly commended for three years running, young playwright Courtney Rose Brown has taken the top prize in Playmarket’s 2019 Playwrights b4 25 competition, with her play Breathless. The 24-year-old was not able to make the award ceremony held at Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre, on Tuesday as she was at the opening night for her play Running Late at BATS Theatre in Wellington, confirming that this playwright’s career is already on the move.

The Playwrights b4 25 competition, run by Playmarket, the agency for New Zealand playwrights, recognises the best new writing for the stage by writers under the age of 25. Auckland Live is the sponsor of the main prize of $1,5000 cash towards the development of a new work. Courtney submitted two plays for the competition in the last year that she is eligible, Breathless and Your Call Is Important To Us, and these were both shortlisted. She says her goal is to create ‘honest and thought-provoking New Zealand stories’. This award suggests she is well on her way.

Courtney wrote Breathless, a powerful family drama, as part of her studies towards a Masters in Creative Writing from the Institute of Modern Letters at Victoria University of Wellington. The judges commented on Courtney’s impressive ability to create nuanced and believable characters with maturity. Since graduating from University, Courtney has already had her play, The First Time, debut to rave reviews which led to additional seasons in both Wellington and Auckland.



Eight other plays were shortlisted for the award and Murray Lynch, Director of Playmarket, says that ‘the depth and range of the pieces are an encouraging sign for the future of theatre in New Zealand’. The plays and their writers are:

Ryan Cundy - Three Dead Dogs

Emilie Hope - Confessions with a Kangaroo

Joshua Iosefo – Odd Daphne

Joni Nelson - 8 Reasonable Demands

Emma Rattenbury – Saving Grace

Daedae Tekoronga-Waka – House of Beaumont

Ben Wilson – Post-It Notes
Sherry Zhang and Daphne Zheng - Yang/Young/

Three Dead Dogs and Post-It Notes were both part of the Wellington Fringe Festival in 2018, 8 Reasonable Demands was recently staged by Auckland Theatre Company, and Odd Daphne by 2016 Kiwibank Local Hero award-winner Joshua Iosefo was seen at Māngere Arts Theatre in March. Shortlisted writer Daedae Tekoronga-Waka appeared as an actor in both Odd Daphne and 8 Reasonable Demands and is currently an intern at BATS Theatre in Wellington.

Playmarket is very grateful for the partnership with Auckland Live which made the event possible. Playmarket’s major funders are Creative New Zealand and Foundation North.

END


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Playmarket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 